A Buddhist monk lost his life after he was attacked by a leopard while he was meditating in a forest. The attack is being said as a fifth such incident when leopard has taken a human life. According to reports, the Buddhist who has been identified as Rahul Walke Bodhi had gone to Ramdegi forest to meditate and was sitting below a tree to perform his morning prayers. The Buddhist was performing the prayers when the leopard attacked him.

The Buddhist was not the only person who was present there at that time. There were 2 other devotees who were mediating were able to escape from the place and informed the police about the leopard attack. The 35-year-old monk was seriously injured and couldn’t survive the attack.

After the police reached the incident site, they started to search the body of the monk which was found in a seriously injured condition a little away from the place where he was meditating. This attack had come after another civilian, a shopkeeper, was attacked outside his stall which was located near the forest. The person was later identified as Sandeep Arjun.

While the monk attack was not the only incident in the area which took place, in recent days, around three more deaths have occurred due to leopard attack, however, it is difficult to say whether the same leopard had attacked all the men or there are more who are roaming in the area.

Leopards have not only targeted civilians who have been found doing some or the other activity near forests but they have been spotted a lot of time in residential societies, creating panic among people and a lot of times attacking them.

