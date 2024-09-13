A 35-year-old man was killed in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash area on Thursday night by two individuals on a motorcycle, according to police reports.

The shooting occurred at around 10:38 pm, prompting a PCR call soon after. When officers arrived at the scene, they found bullet casings and empty cartridges. The victim was identified as Nadir Shah, a resident of CR Park, who had been shot multiple times.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan, informed PTI that the attackers arrived on a motorcycle, fired at Shah, and then fled the scene. Shah was rushed to the hospital by his friends but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Shah was previously involved in running a gym in a partnership. The police are investigating the incident from various angles and have not dismissed the possibility of gang involvement.