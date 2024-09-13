Home
Explore
Settings
×
Friday, September 13, 2024
Live Tv

35 Year Old Gym Owner Shot Dead In Greater Kailash By Two Bike Borne Assailants

A 35-year-old man was killed in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash area on Thursday night by two individuals on a motorcycle, according to police reports.

35 Year Old Gym Owner Shot Dead In Greater Kailash By Two Bike Borne Assailants

A 35-year-old man was killed in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash area on Thursday night by two individuals on a motorcycle, according to police reports.

The shooting occurred at around 10:38 pm, prompting a PCR call soon after. When officers arrived at the scene, they found bullet casings and empty cartridges. The victim was identified as Nadir Shah, a resident of CR Park, who had been shot multiple times.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan, informed PTI that the attackers arrived on a motorcycle, fired at Shah, and then fled the scene. Shah was rushed to the hospital by his friends but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Shah was previously involved in running a gym in a partnership. The police are investigating the incident from various angles and have not dismissed the possibility of gang involvement.

Tags:

Greater Kailash Gunshots in Greater Kailash Gym Owner Shot Dead

Also Read

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Rules Review Meeting Held Under Chief Secretary Radha Raturi

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Rules Review Meeting Held Under Chief Secretary Radha Raturi

‘This Cannot Be Called A Release’: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Slams Kejriwal’s Bail

‘This Cannot Be Called A Release’: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Slams Kejriwal’s Bail

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

‘Please Help Me’: Andhra Woman Shares Video, Claims To Be Victim Of Physical Abuse

‘Please Help Me’: Andhra Woman Shares Video, Claims To Be Victim Of Physical Abuse

Dubai-Based Pakistan Airlines Official Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Dubai-Based Pakistan Airlines Official Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Why Are More Than 30,000 Boeing Factory Workers Going On Strike?

Why Are More Than 30,000 Boeing Factory Workers Going On Strike?

Swati Vijay Kulkarni Appointed As India’s New Ambassador To Algeria

Swati Vijay Kulkarni Appointed As India’s New Ambassador To Algeria

BJP Labels Kejriwal ‘Bail Wala’ CM After Supreme Court Grants Bail in Liquor Policy Scam

BJP Labels Kejriwal ‘Bail Wala’ CM After Supreme Court Grants Bail in Liquor Policy Scam

Massive Landslide That Hit Greenland Sent Earth Vibrating For Nine Straight Days

Massive Landslide That Hit Greenland Sent Earth Vibrating For Nine Straight Days

Robodebt Sanctions: Limited Penalties For Staff And What The Inquiry Reveals

Robodebt Sanctions: Limited Penalties For Staff And What The Inquiry Reveals

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox