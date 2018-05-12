Voting for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 is currently underway. However, a majority of the 3500 residents of Chittapur taluk's Tarkaspet village in Kalaburagi district are attempting to boycott the elections as they demand for Gram Panchayat headquarters for their village.

As the polling for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 is currently underway, a majority of the 3500 residents of Chittapur taluk’s Tarkaspet village in Kalaburagi district are boycotting the elections over their demand for Gram Panchayat headquarters for their village. While the state is experiencing high stake assembly elections, the two parties Congress and BJP on Saturday blamed each other for attempting to bribe voters and attacking their supporters. Clashes were witnessed earlier in the day after a BJP cooperator Anand was brutally thrashed by Congress workers.

Giving a reaction on the clashes which broke out, a BJP candidate from Vijaynagar constituency, Ravindra said that that Congress attacked the contractor. Ravindra further alleged that the police was present at the spot but failed to take any action. The BJP leader said, “Our cooperator Anand was attacked but police aren’t taking any action.” Both the Congress and BJP have put their every effort possible to win the Karnataka elections, as its one of the biggest elections ahead of 2019 General Elections. For the BJP, a victory here will further settle ground for them as a strong party in 2019 while for the Congress, retaining Karnataka is of utmost importance to be able to go further in the upcoming assembly elections in the later part of the year.

While going by the opinion polls, it is more likely going to be a hung assembly rather than any party getting the absolute majority or accurate numbers to form the government. If it really happens, then it is going to be a very important role for the JDS to whom will it support and form the government. The counting of votes will be held on May 15, till then it’s a waiting game.

