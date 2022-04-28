Several portions of the Bhalswa landfill in Delhi were still burning on Thursday. However, the fire crews are on the scene

On Tuesday, a big fire broke out at the Bhalswa dump in North Delhi. According to Delhi Fire Service personnel, smoke was noticed around 5:00 p.m. and it quickly grew into a major fire.

Residents living near the Bhalswa landfill in Delhi have also reported respiratory problems as a result of the incident.

Meanwhile, Gopal Rai, the Delhi Environment Minister, accused the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of incompetence in the Bhalswa dump fire on Wednesday.

Minister stated that the Delhi government has requested a report on the fire occurrence from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Later he also suggested that members of the BJP should go visit the Bhalswa landfill and assess what they have done over the last 15 years.

Referring to the BJP Government, he further stated “These piles of junk would not have stood today if they had driven bulldozers there for 15 years.”