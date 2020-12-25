A total of 39 Indian sailors are stuck aboard two ships at two Chinese ports in the Nothern province. MV Jag Anand has been docked there since June and MV Anastasia since September. The Indian authorities are in touch with Chinese officials regarding the situation and hope to resolve it soon.

23 Indian sailors are stuck on bulk carrier MV Jag Anand, which has been anchored off Jingtang port on Bohai Sea in northern China’s Hebei province since June. Bohai Sea is a westward, inner extension of Yellow Sea. On Wednesday, China said that it was in touch with Indian authorities on the situation of the 23 Indian sailors stranded on a ship anchored off a northern Chinese port, but it is unclear when they will be able to leave.

At least 16 more Indian sailors have not been allowed to leave their ship MV Anastasia, stranded off Caofeidian port in the same province. The 39 sailors who have been stranded for months at two Chinese ports are in “considerable amount of stress”, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, said the men have been stranded aboard MV Jag Anand at Jingtang port since June 13 and MV Anastasia since September 20, have called for an early solution to this issue.

Also read: ‘Good riddance’, says China as Germany exits United Nations Security Council

Mr. Srivastava said, “The Chinese authorities have conveyed that on account of various COVID-19 related restrictions imposed by the local authorities, crew change is not being permitted from these ports. We also understand, however, that some other ships, which arrived after Indian ship had arrived, have actually managed to discharge cargo and leave”.

“Our Mission in Beijing continues to remain in touch with the Chinese authorities to seek their facilitation and assistance, which can lead to an early resolution of the issue and help ameliorate the situation of the crew”, he added.

Also read: China left embarrassed as Afghanistan’s NDS bust a Chinese espionage ring of 10