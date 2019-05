3rd Lok Sabha Elections (1962) in Odisha: Here is the complete list of candidates, winners and other details of the 3rd Lok Sabha Elections of Odisha.

3rd Lok Sabha Elections (1962) in Odisha: The 3rd Lok Sabha elections or 1962 Lok Sabha elections were held for 20 seats in Odisha. In the 1962 Lok Sabha elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) had won the maximum number of seats (14), the Gantantra Parishad (GP) stood second at 4 and the Praja Socialist Party (PSP) registered victory in one seat.

