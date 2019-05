3rd Loksabha Election

In 1962, the number of Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh had increased. Andhra Pradesh had a total number of 43 Lok Sabha seats. There were 7 seats where CPI won the contest and 1 seat from Masulipatnam, where Mandali Venkataswamy won the contest as an independent candidate.C.L Narasimha Reddy won from Rajampet constituency for Swatantra Party. The rest of the seats had won by Indian National Congress (INC). There were 18737856 total electorates available in the state Andhra Pradesh. In which 9585927 was men electorate and 9151929 was female electorate. Out of 18737856 electors, there were 12302352 voters, the total poll percentage of the state was 64.72%. 21587 polling stations were available in the whole state. An average of 3 candidates contested from the state, while there was a maximum number of candidature in a single state was 6. In Andhra Pradesh, 34 general candidates out of 43 candidates contested in the 1962 election while 6 of them were SC candidates and only 3 candidates were in the ST quota. 202 candidates filed their nomination where 53 candidates withdrawn their nomination and 147 candidates contested in the election. There were 21587 polling stations available in the state. An average of 868 electors was available in every polling station. In 1962 Lok Sabha election Indian National Congress won the highest number of seats, INC won 34 seats out of 43 seats, contesting in 20 seats CPI won in 7 seats, while Swatantra and Independent candidate both won in 1 seat each. INC got the highest percentage of votes of 47.96%, while CPI got 21.04% votes. Andhra Pradesh had 7 women contestants, 4 out of them got elected. Guntur Constituency had the highest number of electors and Vijaywada Constituency had the highest number of poll percentage(78.99%).