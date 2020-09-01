Coronavirus, Delhi: The national capital's third round of monthly sero-prevalence survey began on Tuesday to analyse the Covid-19 situation in Delhi.

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): The national capital’s third round of monthly sero-prevalence survey began on Tuesday to analyse the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

In the serological survey, blood samples of the people are taken to check for the presence of antibodies for COVID-19 in their body. If the report comes positive for antibodies, it proves that those patients had been infected but have been cured of the viral infection.

The sample size this time will be 17,000 and the exercise will be carried out for seven to ten days. Jain said while speaking to ANI that the third phase of serosurvey was beginning on this day, this time it was being done on a ward-wise basis. He added that the sample size was 17,000, the sampling would be completed within a week and it would take 7-10 days after that to process it.

Notably, the last seroprevalence survey was held from August 1-7, according to which antibodies against COVID-19 infection were found in 29.1 per cent of people surveyed in Delhi. In August, the Delhi Chief Minister’s (CMO) office said that the survey will aid the government to tailor its strategy to changing circumstances.

The Delhi CMO tweeted that on the directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government had begun monthly serosurvey in the city from this day, the survey conducted in June showed 24 per cent Delhi residents had developed antibodies, this would aid the government to tailor its strategy to changing circumstances.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), serosurveys help to understand the proportion of the population exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection including asymptomatic individuals. Depending upon the level of seroprevalence of infection, appropriate public health interventions can be planned and implemented for prevention and control of the disease.

