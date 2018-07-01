A 4.0 intensity earthquake has hit Delhi and adjoining areas on Sunday afternoon. Mild tremors were felt in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other nearby areas. Reports say that teh epicenter of the quake was in Haryana's Sonipat.

Mild tremors felt in Delhi and adjoining areas on Sunday afternoon. Reports say that the earthquake came at around 3:37 pm when tremors were felt across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Initial reports say it was a 4.0 intensity quake with its epicentre being in Haryana, Sonipat. So far there are no reports of any loss of life and property, but all the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation. Earlier on May 9, tremors were felt across north India including states like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh when a 6.0 magnitude had stuck in Kashmir valley. According to the USGS, the epicentre of the quake was in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan-Pakistan region, according to USGS.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Sonipat in Haryana at 3:37 pm pic.twitter.com/A80tvDHlza — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2018

Updating…

