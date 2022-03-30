Four accused have been arrested for allegedly killing Muslim youth Babar Ali for celebrating the victory of BJP

In Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district, four accused have been arrested for allegedly killing Muslim youth Babar Ali for celebrating the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded state Assembly elections.

Babar was murdered by some of his community people for campaigning in favour of BJP. He has earlier reported to the Ramkola Station for receiving death threats, however, no action was made by the police.

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken action against the officials of Ramkola Station.

The Gorakhpur Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), J Ravinder Gaud said, “Our accused have been arrested; the victim’s family is naming another accused, and we’ll look into it further. Action against the Ramkola Police Station head has been taken and he has been removed.”