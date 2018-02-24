A day after a teacher was beaten up by parents of a girl student at Narela Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Delhi, several government school teachers staged a protest in their schools condemning the attack. The police have arrested 4 persons in the case of manhandling and the fifth accused who is a juvenile is apprehended. The incident took place after a class 8 girl student was found missing. The girl's parents and their neighborhood gathered at the school and allegedly manhandled the teacher.

Teachers in the school have asserted that security measures should be adequate enough in order to safeguard them, the demand came to light when a teacher was murdered in 2016 at a Nangloi school

After a teacher was flogged by parents of a student in a government school, at Narela Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No. 1, in Delhi, government school teachers staged a protest in their schools condemning the assault of the teacher and demanded improvement in security. The police have arrested 4 persons in the case of manhandling and the fifth accused who is a juvenile has been apprehended. The assailants have been charged under section 147 (punishment for rioting), 353 (assault/criminal force to the deter public servant from discharging duty and 454 (trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident took place after a class 8 girl student was found missing. Her parents stated that they had dropped their daughter at the school gate, however, she was not found in the classroom. The girl’s parents and their neighborhood gathered at the school and allegedly manhandled the teacher. Escalations took place when the school authority informed the parents, who later got aggrieved and attacked the security guards. Meanwhile, during the attack on the guards, the teacher got hurt. Due to turbulence, strain situation was witnessed in the school, classes were disrupted for a while. The Directorate of Education (DoE) increased security on the premises and police personnel were deployed. Teachers in the school have asserted that security measures should be adequate enough in order to safeguard them, the demand came to light when a teacher was murdered in 2016 at a Nangloi school.

ALSO READ: Ramjas College row: Needed to move away from ‘turbulence in life’, says Gurmehar Kaur

In December 2017, a class 12 student was convicted for allegedly assaulting his teacher at Delhi government school in south-west Delhi. A commerce teacher who teaches to class 11 and 12, was taking a class at the government boys senior secondary school in Sagarpur. Over the past few years, there have been many incidents of teachers/professors being physically assaulted by the students. In 2014, a teacher in Madanpur Khadar was admitted to the hospital after he was beaten by parents and students.

ALSO READ: AISA members accuse ABVP of assault on DU campus

ALSO READ: ABVP, right-wing teachers groups protest ‘anti-national activities’ in DU

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App