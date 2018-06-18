Four Assam Rifles personnel were killed and four others injured in an ambush by the suspected Naga terrorists on Sunday, an Assam Rifles official said. Reports said that the incident occurred at a time when the Centre and pro-talk Naga rebel groups are holding talks to find a final solution to the long-pending Naga insurgency.

Four Assam Rifles personnel were killed and four others injured in an ambush by suspected National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) terrorists in Mon district of Nagaland on Sunday. An Assam Rifles official said that the vehicle carrying Assam Rifles personnel and troopers from the Territorial army was attacked when they were on their way to fetch water from a river near Aboi, which is 35 km away from the district headquarters. Reports said that the incident took place around 3pm when the Assam Rifles personnel were attacked by the suspected terrorists with Improvised Explosive Device(IED) and grenades.

The PRO to the Inspector General of Assam Rifles said a team of six Assam Rifles was ambushed by armed cadres leaving four dead and several injured.

According to reports, Havildar Fateh Singh Negi and Sepoy Hungnga Konyak died on the spot while at least four others suffered bullet injuries. An Assam Rifles officials said that the injured were airlifted by the Army chopper and taken to Jorhat in Assam for treatment.

The PRO said that the involvement of the suspected Naga underground group in the attack was yet to be confirmed. However, no claims have been made by any other group.

The casualty on the other side was yet to be ascertained as the security personnel retaliated the attack.

The incident occurred at a time when the Centre and pro-talk Naga rebel groups like NSCK (Isak-Muivah) are holding talks to find a final solution to the long-pending Naga insurgency.

Earlier this month, the Home Ministry had observed a sudden hike in the attacks on security forces along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Over three years back, a similar incident had surfaced from the Mon district, which took lives of eight Assam Rifles jawans and half a dozen others suffered injuries.

