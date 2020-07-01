A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and a civilian lost their lives after terrorists fired upon a CRPF patrolling party in Sopore, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Three CRPF personnel were also injured in the attack.

Two of the injured CRPF jawans are known to be in critical condition. as per CRPF. “All of them have been evacuated to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off,” the CRPF said.

Police also rescued a three-year-old boy from getting hit by bullets during the terrorist attack.

The terrorists had attacked CRPF’s road opening party when they were placing a check post along with personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police on the Sopore by-pass highway in Model Town of Sopore.

More details are awaited.

