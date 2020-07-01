Terrorists open fire on a CRPF patrolling party in Sopore killing a jawan and a civilian, while injuring three others.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and a civilian lost their lives after terrorists fired upon a CRPF patrolling party in Sopore, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Three CRPF personnel were also injured in the attack.

Two of the injured CRPF jawans are known to be in critical condition. as per CRPF. “All of them have been evacuated to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off,” the CRPF said.

Also read: Corps commander talks between India-China lasts 12-hrs

Also read: ‘Strongly concerned’: China on India’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps

We #lost one CRPF personnel and one civilian in a #terrorist #attack at #Sopore. Three CRPF personnel also got injured in the attack. Area has been cordoned off and search is on to nab the #terrorists. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 1, 2020

Police also rescued a three-year-old boy from getting hit by bullets during the terrorist attack.

The terrorists had attacked CRPF’s road opening party when they were placing a check post along with personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police on the Sopore by-pass highway in Model Town of Sopore.

More details are awaited.

Also read: Mumbai’s Taj Hotel to high alert after Pak’s threat call

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App