The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested 4 deputy commissioners of Mumbai customs on allegations of demanding a bribe fo Rs 50 lakh from a complainant. Along with 4 officials of customs, a private person Nilesh Singh has also been apprehended. The officials have been identified as Mukesh Meena, Rajeev Kumar Singh, Sudarshan Meena & Sandeep Yadav. According to the CBI officials, the national investigation agency laid a trap & caught 2 Dy Commissioners & 1 private person accepting Rs 5 lakh as 1st installment of bribe.

2 more Dy Commissioners & a Superintendent of Police arrested during the probe. CBI has also conducted searched at offices and residential premises of accused persons involved in the matter. All accused are being produced Mumbai court.

