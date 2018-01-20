In another case that highlights the medical negligence by a hospital in the national capital, a four-month-old died at Delhi's Rohini-located Jaipur Golden Hospital. Reports suggest that the hospital authorities had given a painkiller to the child following which the child died after few hours. The child had suffered a cut in the upper lip and had a minor surgery performed. The pain killer injection was given to provide him with temporary relief.

In a case of alleged medical negligence, a four-month-old baby died at a city hospital on Friday, after being administered a pain killer injection to provide temporary relief from the pain caused by stitch in the upper lip. According to the family, the baby was taken to Delhi’s Rohini-located Jaipur Golden Hospital on January 17 after the baby had suffered a cut in the upper lip. They were informed that the doctors were planning to put a stitch to treat the cut, and the family agreed. Accordingly, a minor surgery was performed and the baby was given back to the mother. However, as the baby kept crying for about half an hour, doctors were informed.

“The doctors took the baby away and administered some pain killer following which the he became completely silent. We got afraid to see him completely silent and without any motion,” Manish Kumar, uncle of the deceased told IANS. When the family informed the doctor again, they came and checked the baby. “After checking, they immediately rushed him to the ICU where he was kept for nearly one hour. After one hour, the doctors came out and informed that the baby had died due to medicine reaction,” said Kumar. When the matter was taken to the Medical Superintendent, the family was told that it was a case of medicine reaction and nothing could be done about it.

The family filed a police complaint against the hospital and the doctors involved in the treatment of the baby. In 2015, in a similar case in the same hospital, Anamika Ray, a 36-year-old woman academician from Assam had died due to blood infection caused while undergoing a surgery there.