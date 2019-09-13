4 Bank Officers' Trade Union Organisations have proposed to go on a continuous strike from midnight of 25 Sept to midnight of 27 Sept and on an indefinite strike from the second week of Nov 2019, against the mergers & amalgamations in the banking sector.

Following the Centre’s decision to merge 10 public sector banks into four entities, several bank unions have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from September 25 to September 27 and in the second week of November. The move is seen against mergers and amalgamations in the banking sector.

The four bank unions to have issued an advisory include All India Bank Officers’s Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC), National Organization of Bank Officers (NOBO). The official notification issued by the respective bank unions read that the strike will be in accordance with the provisions of the Industrial Dispute Act 1947, Section 22.

Opposing: The bank unions are dismissing mergers and amalgamations in the banking sector

Demanding:

Instant wage revision in accordance with the Charter of Demands with an unconditional and clear mandate from all banks

Prohibition on undue interference in the current procedure of the Vigilance system by a third party or outside agencies under provisions of amended. This is in reference to Section 17 (A) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018

Settlement of issues pertaining to retirees along with updation of pension as per RBI formula and revision of family pension without any ceiling, quantum and percentage, medical insurance for serving employees

More recruitment

Reintroduction of defined pension payment scheme and suspension of non-performing assets (NPS)

Reduction of service charged for consumers

No harassment of non-performing officers under specious claims

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 30 announced the biggest merges exercise in the banking sector with four major mergers of Public Sector Banks, narrowing down their total number to 12 from 19. The move has been made to expand the performance of state-owned banks by converting them into global-sized banks.

The August 30 consolidation resulted in the merger of United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce with Punjab National Bank, making the amalgamation the second-largest PSB in the country.

Syndicate Bank has been merged with Canara Bank while Indian Bank has been merged with Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank of India. Post-merger, the number of PSB will be 12. Earlier this year, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda.

