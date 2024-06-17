4 Supporters Of BJP Leader Pankaja Munde Die By Suicide Following Her Lok Sabha Election Defeat

Four supporters of the the BJP leader Pankaja Munde died by suicide one after the other after the BJP leader lost the Lok Sabha Elections in Beed, Maharashtra in this term. According to the reports the first suicide too k place June 7th, when Sachin Munde, a resident of Latur and a steadfast supporter of Pankaja Munde, ended his life.

His death was followed by that of Pandurang Sonawane on June 9th, who took his own life in Ambajogai, Beed. This was followed by a third death on June 10th, the person who had committed suiced was identified as Popat Vaibhase who resided in Ashti, Beed. The latest incident involved Ganesh Bade, who hanged himself in a field in Shirur Kasar on June 16th.

Reports state that on Sunday, June 16th, Pankaja Munde visited the families of the deceased, where she was seen weeping uncontrollably, sharing in their grief and loss. The emotional toll of these events has been palpable, with Munde expressing profound sadness and calling for an end to this tragic trend.

MUST READ: Navi Mumbai Police Registers FIR After A Butcher Tries To Sell A Goat With ‘RAM’ Scribbled On It Ahead Of Bakrid- Video Goes VIRAL!

Show Full Article