Four women were beaten up and stripped naked by the mob in West Bengal. The following incident took place on Monday afternoon in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. Reports suggest that the Bengal police saved them from being lynched by the angry mob after they had arrived at the spot on time.

Even after Facebook-owned WhatsApp rolled-out new measures to curb the menace of fake news, the incidents of mob thrashing people over suspicion of being a child lifter just doesn’t seem to end. Recently, four women were beaten up and two of them were stripped naked by the mob in West Bengal. The following incident took place on Monday afternoon in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. Reports suggest that the Bengal police saved them from being lynched by the angry mob after they had arrived at the spot on time. As per official reports, the investigations are underway and no arrest has been made yet.

Commenting on the matter, the inspecting police officer said that the women were rescued from the angry mob. However, no arrests have been made in the case.

Four women allegedly beaten up, two of them stripped by a mob in Jalpaiguri yesterday on suspicion of them being child-lifters. Police rescued the women from the crowd and escorted them to their homes. No arrests have been made yet. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/UUtmyn4fxn — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2018

The following attack on women in Bengal s reported just a few days after a woman was lynched in Madhya Pradesh on suspicion of being a child lifter.

Out of the four victims of the mob attack, two were identified as residents of Hospital Para in Dhupguri town. while the other two were said to be the residents of Station More area of Dhupguri and Court More area of Siliguri town.

The incident took place after the woman had gone to Daukimari village market where a few people allegedly created panic by claiming that the women had come to the area to kidnap a child.

Just minutes after the ‘fake’ alarm was sounded, hundreds of locals gathered and started beating the four women. Two of the women were also stripped by the locals. After the police were informed, they rushed to the incident spot and escorted women to their homes.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More