Speaking on 4 years of Narendra Modi government, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said BJP provided the most hardworking Prime Minister & the most popular leader in the world to the country, a PM who works for 15-18 hours a day. We are proud that this Prime Minister is a leader of BJP.

As the Modi government completed 4 years in power, BJP president Amit Shah appreciated NDA’s government presenting its so far tenure report card. Amit Shah said, “BJP provided the most hardworking Prime Minister & the most popular leader in the world to the country, a PM who works for 15-18 hours a day. We are proud that this Prime Minister is a leader of BJP.” Talking the improvement done in the farming sector, Shah said Narendra Modi govt is the first double agriculture report card.

Talking about the NDA expansion across the country, he said NDA today rule over 60% of the country. Attacking Congress party, the BJP chief said, ” What else do you expect from Rahul Gandhi? He is in the opposition, he has to do this. Wo thodi na hamare bakhan karenge. We have presented facts & figures and anyone can challenge that.”

When asked about India’s Pakistan policy and continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan, he said, “Bharatiya Janata Party considers war the last option. However, we have zero tolerance regarding the safety of our borders. He further added that most numbers of terrorists have been killed in BJP government.

Shah added, “The current prices of petrol & diesel were the same during three years of Congress government. But they are fed up with these raised prices in only three days in our government? Government is thinking about that & will form a long-term solution for it”

Updating……

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App