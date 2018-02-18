The protests were being taken out on Saturday by at least 50 Youth Congress members against the alleged Rs 11,400-crore-scam involving Nirav Modi and also following the bizarre comments of Mohan Bhagwat on Indian Army. The protest turned violent after the police resorted to lathi charge in order to disperse the crowd. The irked Youth Congress members later resorted to violence which resulted in the arrest of 4 Youth Congress members.

In a protest march being carried out in Noida, four Youth Congress workers were arrested by the police while they were trying to burn down the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. The protests were being taken out on Saturday by at least 50 Youth Congress members against the alleged Rs 11,400-crore-scam involving Nirav Modi and also following the bizarre comments of Mohan Bhagwat on Indian Army. The protest turned violent after the police resorted to lathi charge in order to disperse the crowd.

The incident took place on Saturday noon, after several Congress youth workers launched a protest march from Sector 18 metro station to Atta Peer Chowk. During the protest, the members also raised slogans against RSS’ Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the protest, the Congress Youth members also demanded the resignation of PM Modi following a series of scams involving massive amounts of Indian currency under his regime. The protestors further accused Mohan Bhagwat for defaming the Indian Army. The sources present there stated that the Police teams, deployed to control the protests from turning violent, tried to refrain the members from burning the effigies of PM Modi and Mohan Bhagwat.

The irked Youth Congress members later resorted to violence which resulted in the arrest of 4 Youth Congress members. Commenting on the matter, a SHO of sector 20 Noida stated that state Youth Congress president Omvir Yadav, district president of the outfit Deepaa Bhati Chotiwala, UP general secretary Purushottam Nagar and party member Sanjeev Nagar were arrested and booked under section 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC. However, the police stated that they will be released on bail. Commenting on the matter, Congress alleged that three of members were injured during the protests.