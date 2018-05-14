More than 60 people killed and several wounded in the havoc created by thunderstorm, heavy rain and squall on Sunday across the country. The Indian Meterological department has predicted bad weather and issued an alert for next 48 to 72 hours. After the loss to lives, PM Narendra Modi shared his condolence and prayed for the fast recovery of injured people.

The heavy thunderstorm created havoc on Sunday, in which more than 60 people lost their lives and several wounded across the country. The heavy rain, squall and lightening created massive destruction and uprooted many trees. As per reports, more that 40 people lost their lives including 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 8 in Andhra Pradesh, 3 in Telengana, 9 in West Bengal and 5 in Delhi-NCR. Predicting the bad weather, Metrological department reported an alert and thunderstorms are expected for next 48 to 72 hours.

According UP government officials, 5 people died in Kasganj, 3 in Bulandshahr, 2 in Saharnpur and Ghaziabad and 1 each in Kannauj, Aligarh, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Sambhal. “CM Yogi Adityanatha has directed senior officials to provide relief and emergency services to the storm affected areas and peoples,’’ said an official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also presented his grief through a tweet that read, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to storms in some parts of the country. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

According to a report, all flight operations were suspended at the national capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a major thunderstorm. Majority of the flights were diverted to the nearby airports to avoid the storm. Moreover, metro services were also suspended for 30 long minutes due to the dust storm accompanied by heavy winds and rain.

Speaking to media, a Met department official said, “In a sudden change of weather, the sky turned cloudy around 4:30 pm and gutsy winds swept Delhi-NCR. The temperature was recorded at 30.6 degrees Celsius. The humidity was recorded at 60 per cent at 8:30 am”.

