Chief Minister Of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to send the migrant labour of Telangana State to their native states. 40 special trains would be operated per day from today onwards for one-week. K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials to organise travel of migrant labourers on behalf of the state government. He said special trains would also run from Warangal, Khammam, Damaracharla and other stations in Hyderabad. These trains would run from the state to other states like Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The review meeting was held by the CM to address the problems being faced by the migrant labour in the state due to lockdown. Medical and Health Minister Sri Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar, DGP Sri Mahender Reddy and others attended the meeting. The discussion took place on migrant labour expressing their desire to go back to their native places. In the meeting, the CM took a decision to run special trains for the migrant workers to reach their destination.

K Chandrashekhar Rao spoke to SC Railway General manager Sri Gajanan Mallya and requested him to arrange for 40 special trains from Tuesday. The state government has also appointed senior IAS officer Sri Sandeep Sultania and senior IPS officer Sri Jitendra as Special Officers to oversea the travel of migrant workers to their native States.

Also Read: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee to Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19 economic solutions: Give temporary ration cards to everyone, Aadhar-based claims for PDS could have saved a lot of misery for the poor

Also Read: Coronavirus update: Total positive cases in India cross 46,000 mark with toll at 1,568, Tamil Nadu becomes second state to record more than 500 cases in a day

Migrant workers have already registered their names with the local police stations to leave for their native places. Those who have registered their names with the police stations would be allowed to travel by the special trains. The details of their travel plans will be given at the police stations. The CM has urged that no migrant labour should feel anxious as the government has made arrangements for their travel to their native destinations. He has also instructed the concerned police officers to inform the migrant workers about the travel details and coordinate with them.

The state cabinet of Telangana is slated to meet today to discuss at length on the report submitted by the medical and health department. There is a possibility that the cabinet would deliberate on whether to continue the lockdown conditions, or give some relaxations and what should be done in the districts where the coronavirus spread is more among other issues and take a decision.

Also Read: West Bengal admits lapses in COVID-19 data reporting, says won’t count co-morbidity deaths in coronavirus tally

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App