42 Deaths Reported as Heatwave Sweeps Through India; Duststorm Likely in Delhi Today

A severe heatwave continues to grip several parts of India, resulting in 42 fatalities, predominantly in Bihar. Relief is anticipated with duststorms or light rainfall forecasted for parts of northern India, including Delhi. However, a brief respite is anticipated with a duststorm or light rainfall predicted in various parts of North India, including Delhi.

The states of Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Delhi have reported heatwave-related fatalities, with maximum temperatures soaring to 45-48°C in several regions, including the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts very light/light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the plains of Northwest India from May 31 to June 2. Additionally, a duststorm is expected over Uttar Pradesh between May 31 and June 1, and in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on May 31.

States Affected by the Heatwave:

Monsoon Advancements:

The monsoon is expected to advance into more parts of the southern and northeastern states soon.

Casualties and Temperature Extremes:

At least 41 people have succumbed to the relentless heatwave across central, eastern, and northern India. Several regions, including Delhi, have recorded temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a duststorm in Uttar Pradesh between May 31 and June 1, and in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on May 31.

According to the IMD, very light to light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is anticipated over the plains of Northwest India from May 31 to June 2. On Thursday, Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, which is 5.2 degrees above normal. This follows a record high of 46.8 degrees Celsius, marking a 79-year high for the capital.

Heatwave-Related Deaths by State:

Bihar : 20 deaths (12 in Aurangabad, six in Arrah, two in Buxar)

: 20 deaths (12 in Aurangabad, six in Arrah, two in Buxar) Odisha : 10 deaths in Rourkela

: 10 deaths in Rourkela Jharkhand : Five deaths in Palamu

: Five deaths in Palamu Rajasthan : Five deaths

: Five deaths Uttar Pradesh: One death in Sultanpur

Earlier, a 40-year-old man from Bihar’s Darbhanga died of heatstroke in Delhi, succumbing to multiple organ failure after his body temperature reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit, nearly 10 degrees above normal.

Temperature and Weather Conditions:

On Thursday, maximum temperatures ranged from 45-48 degrees Celsius in many parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha. Temperatures between 42-45 degrees Celsius were observed in West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and isolated areas of Gujarat, Telangana, and Rayalaseema. These temperatures were 3-6 degrees Celsius above normal in many parts of Northwest, Central, and East India.

Forecast for Heatwave and Severe Weather:

May 31 – June 1 : Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are predicted in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

: Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are predicted in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. May 31 : Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Uttarakhand.

: Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Uttarakhand. May 31 – June 1 : Hot and humid weather conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Konkan, Goa, and Gangetic West Bengal.

: Hot and humid weather conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Konkan, Goa, and Gangetic West Bengal. May 31 – June 1: Warm nights are anticipated in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

Monsoon Progression:

The IMD states that conditions are favorable for the further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into more parts of Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next two to three days. A western disturbance, observed as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu, is expected to cause isolated to scattered light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from May 31 to June 2.

On Thursday, the Southwest Monsoon set in over Kerala, a day ahead of schedule, and progressed into most parts of Northeast India. The IMD had previously forecasted the monsoon onset over Kerala by May 31.