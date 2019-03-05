Akhilesh Yadav demands evidence of air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday demanded evidence of Indian Air Force’s (IAF) air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps in Pakistan. Raising questions over the February 26 pre-dawn strikes, he said that the country must know the truth. Before Akhilesh, several opposition leaders accused BJP-led government of politicising terror and sought proof of air strikes in Balakot.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide evidence about the strikes as the international media including Reuters, New York Times and Washington Post have reported that there is no proof of terrorist losses in Balakot.

