Monday, September 23, 2024
45th Chess Olympiad: India Creates History with Double Gold

India’s men's and women's teams both clinched their first-ever gold medals at the 45th Chess Olympiad on Sunday.

45th Chess Olympiad: India Creates History with Double Gold

India’s men’s and women’s teams both clinched their first-ever gold medals at the 45th Chess Olympiad on Sunday. The men’s team secured a dominant victory over Slovenia, while the women’s team triumphed against Azerbaijan. This remarkable feat marks India’s rise to the top of international chess, further solidifying its status as a global chess powerhouse.

The men’s team, led by a group of young and talented grandmasters including D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanandhaa, showcased their exceptional skills in the final round to defeat Slovenia 3-0. Meanwhile, the women’s team delivered a resounding 3.5-0.5 victory over Azerbaijan to seal a rare double gold for India at the prestigious tournament.

Men’s Team Triumphs with Unstoppable Force

The Indian men’s team had an extraordinary run throughout the tournament, finishing with an impressive 21 points out of a possible 22. They remained unbeaten, with their only draw coming against Uzbekistan. The historic victory in the open category was driven by the brilliant performances of World Championship contender D Gukesh and his teammates Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa, who consistently delivered when it mattered most.

In the final round against Slovenia, Gukesh played a critical role in securing India’s victory. The 18-year-old grandmaster, playing as black against Vladimir Fedoseev, showcased his strategic mastery in a hard-fought game. Though the win required patience, Gukesh remained composed, delivering a technical and precise performance that ensured victory.

Arjun Erigaisi, also playing with the black pieces on board three, secured another key win against Jan Subeli in an unexpected Centre Counter Defense game. His victory further strengthened India’s chances of clinching the title.

Adding to the team’s success, R Praggnanandhaa displayed his formidable form with a crushing victory over Anton Demchenko. His win sealed a 3-0 triumph for India with one game remaining, giving the men’s team their maiden gold in the open category.

Women’s Team Completes the Double Gold

Not to be outdone, the Indian women’s team followed suit by delivering a commanding performance against Azerbaijan. D Harika, Divya Deshmukh, R Vaishali, and Vantika Agrawal led the team to a 3.5-0.5 victory, bringing home the second gold medal for India.

Harika was instrumental on the top board, playing a crucial role in the team’s success with her technical expertise. Divya Deshmukh shone once again, outclassing her opponent to not only help secure the team’s gold but also win an individual gold medal on the third board.

After R Vaishali drew her game, Vantika Agrawal stepped up and delivered another brilliant win, confirming India’s victory and securing the double gold in the Olympiad. The win for the women’s team was especially significant, as it marks their first gold medal in the tournament’s history.

A Historic Achievement

India’s performance at the 45th Chess Olympiad is a landmark achievement for the country, which had previously won bronze medals in both the men’s (2014, 2022) and women’s (2022) categories. This time, both teams went a step further, claiming gold and putting India on the global chess map.

World Championship challenger Gukesh and his teammates, Arjun Erigaisi and Praggnanandhaa, proved to be key players in the men’s success, while the women’s team, led by experienced players like Harika and the rising talents of Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal, ensured a memorable victory for the nation.

Filed under

45th Chess Olympiad Arjun Erigaisi D Gukesh D Harika Divya Deshmukh Double Gold India R Vaishali

