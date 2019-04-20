BJP's president Amit Shah on Friday met Bollywood actor Sunny Deol in Pune, Maharastra at an airport lounge. A photograph of their meeting went viral and it is rumoured that BJP will field Sunny Deol from Amritsar constituency, Punjab in the upcoming Lok Sabah elections.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and BJP president Amit Shah on Friday met at Pune Airport lounge and a picture from their meeting has made its way to several social media platforms. The picture has been making headlines as reports point towards the possibility that the ruling party can field Sunny Deol in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Amritsar constituency. Tarun Rathi, a BJP leader has confirmed through a tweet that Deol and Shah had a brief meeting at the airport for only 5 minutes. He added that the two also held a discussion over the ongoing polls.

Responding to the reports, Deol, however, denied the rumours about him joining the politics. He agreed to the fact that he met Shah but said nothing about him joining the party, adding that they also took a photograph together. Well, it would be interesting to see whether Deol joins the BJP or not and becomes another actor to join the politics. A few days back, it was Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar who joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

After giving hits including Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ghayal, Jeet, and Ziddi, Deol took a break from the silver screen. Last year, he was seen in the film Mohalla Assi that triggered huge controversy across the nation as it was based on the Ram temple issue.

Sunny is not new to politics as his step-mother actor Hema Malini is an active BJP leader. She is contesting from Mathura constituency, Uttar Pradesh. She is sitting MP of Mathura Lok Sabha constituency. His father, Dharmendra Deol also had a history in politics.

Dharmendra contested in 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Rajasthan’s Bikaner on BJP ticket and won. A few days ago, Sunny’s father campaigned for wife, Hema Malini in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Many other film stars are also contesting in the ongoing national elections like Shatrughan Sinha, Raj Babbar, and Jaya Prada among others.

