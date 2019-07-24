49 filmmakers, actors write to PM Modi over Jai Shri Ram desecration: Around 49 filmmakers and actors have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the desecration of Jai Shri Ram. Some actors have, however, called the 49 filmmakers and actors as liberals.

Eminent film directors and actors have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing the concerns over the growing cases of lynching across the country. Several actors have expressed anger over the lynching cases particularly on Dalits, Muslims and other minorities must be stopped immediately. They have also maintained in the letter that around 840 instances of atrocities against Dalits had happened in the year 2016. They have also added that 254 religious identity-based hate crimes were reported between January 1, 2009, to October 29, 2018.

The actors and film critics have expressed shock over the rising number of atrocities on social media as well. Some actors have supported the letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while some have targetted the actors by describing them as liberals.

Film director Anurag Kashyap has even attacked the Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for his recent statement while he had said that most of the lynching cases are fabricated and fake.

Yeh minority affairs minister hain https://t.co/79RPh9jNPQ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 22, 2019

Filmmaker Aparna Sen has also expressed deep sorrow over the rising killings in the name of Bharat Mata ki Jai and others. She said violence has taken a communal turn in Bengal which never there before.

I have no words to condemn the barbaric heinous crime against baby Twinkle! My deepest condolences to the parents! These are the times that one is tempted to condone capital punishment! — Aparna Sen (@senaparna) June 8, 2019

While filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has questioned Aparna Sen over her remarks. Vivek said that why her heart failed to bleed when Sikhs were lynched by former PM Rajiv Gandhi. He also questioned why Hindus are lynched in Kashmir.

I was on TV just now with Aparna Sen. She says that her heart bleeds for the minority’s mob lynching. I asked why didn’t her heart bleed when Sikhs were lynched by Rajiv Gandhi’s men? When minority Hindus were lynched in Kashmir, why didn she write a letter to then HM Mufti? — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 24, 2019

Actor Payal Rohatgi has said that why Muslim madrassas are filled with weapons as there was no check over it. The people are targetting Hindus for lynching why not Muslims who are terrorists.

"Jo na bole #JaiShriRam, bhej do usko qabristan…" I am shocked, ashamed and alarmed as a devout Hindu, as a Ram Bhakt to see this music video. PM @narendramodi ji, if your government does not punish these ANTI-NATIONALS, it will be betraying India and India's Constitution. https://t.co/e5f10aBtP6 — Sudheendra Kulkarni (@SudheenKulkarni) July 24, 2019

In last 2 months, toddler T**inkle has been murdered by Muzlims w history of sexual abuse, buses have been destroyed by stone pelting Muzlims, a temple in Delhi has been desecrated by #Muzlim mob, Hindus have been lynched by Muzlims, but Jamaat-E-Fiberal only sees #JaiShriRam — Shefali Vaidya ஷெஃபாலி வைத்யா शेफाली वैद्य (@ShefVaidya) July 24, 2019

