Eminent film directors and actors have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing the concerns over the growing cases of lynching across the country. Several actors have expressed anger over the lynching cases particularly on Dalits, Muslims and other minorities must be stopped immediately. They have also maintained in the letter that around 840 instances of atrocities against Dalits had happened in the year 2016. They have also added that 254 religious identity-based hate crimes were reported between January 1, 2009, to October 29, 2018.
The actors and film critics have expressed shock over the rising number of atrocities on social media as well. Some actors have supported the letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while some have targetted the actors by describing them as liberals.
Film director Anurag Kashyap has even attacked the Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for his recent statement while he had said that most of the lynching cases are fabricated and fake.
Filmmaker Aparna Sen has also expressed deep sorrow over the rising killings in the name of Bharat Mata ki Jai and others. She said violence has taken a communal turn in Bengal which never there before.
While filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has questioned Aparna Sen over her remarks. Vivek said that why her heart failed to bleed when Sikhs were lynched by former PM Rajiv Gandhi. He also questioned why Hindus are lynched in Kashmir.
Actor Payal Rohatgi has said that why Muslim madrassas are filled with weapons as there was no check over it. The people are targetting Hindus for lynching why not Muslims who are terrorists.