Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) will declare the diploma results soon. TNDTE will release the results of 2nd, 4th, 6th semester on its official website. Students can check the result on the official websites tndte.gov.in and intradote.tn.nic.in .

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) conducts this exam on diploma courses twice a year- once in October and the second one in April. 1st,3rd, and 5th-semester exams are done in the month of October. While 2nd, 4rd and 6th-semester exams were held in the month of April. The practical exam for the TNDTE exam started from March 26 And the theory papers began on April 4, 2019.

Steps to check TNDTE 2nd, 4th, 6th results:

Step 1- Visit the official websites tndte.gov.in or intradote.tn.nic.in

Step 2- on the homepage, click on ‘TNDTE April Result 2019’ or ‘Diploma Results 2019’

Step 3- Select your semester/year

Step 4- Enter details like roll number, date of birth and submit

Step 5- The TNDTE Result 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 6- Download the TNDTE result and take a print out for future references.

However, an official declaration about the result announcement has not released yet.To check the TNDTE result students are advised to keep their admit cards/ hall tickets carefully. They need to keep these required details to provide information from their admit card to check the result online.

All students who pass the exam will be able to get admission in various polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu. There are around 518 polytechnic colleges available in the state.

