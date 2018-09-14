Supreme Court amended the Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and struck down the 'family welfare committee'. The committee used to examine each case before carrying out the arrests. The following judgement comes as a major relief for many women as the court claimed that the following law was being misused by some. The court added that it is not needed to fulfil the gaps left in the legislation.

On Friday, the Supreme Court amended the Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and struck down the ‘family welfare committee’. The committee used to examine each case before carrying out the arrests. The following judgement comes as a major relief for many women as the court claimed that the following law was being misused by some. Section 498A of the IPC pertains to the domestic violence and dowry harassment faced by the women. Passing the ruling, the three-judge bench of the Supreme Court said that if the police find it necessary they can arrest the person. The court added that the arrested person can also apply for the anticipatory bail.

Earlier, on April 23, the Supreme Court had reserved its order on a number of petitions seeking an amendment in the ruling that had brought down the ‘severity’ of the IPC 498A — anti-dowry law to protect women who have been harassed over dowry demands.

Ramdev says Modi government will face consequences if they fail to bring down fuel prices

Reading out the ruling, CJI Dipak Misra said that they have added the provision of anticipatory bail in the dowry harassment cases. The three-judge bench that gave out the verdict was comprised of Justices AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Dipak Misra.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad hastily released by UP govt ahead of November 1 release

Reading the ruling, Supreme Court modified the previous order given by a two-judge bench and said that the court cannot constitutionally fill up the gaps. Dipak Misra said that there should be gender justice for women and the right to life and liberty of the man.

Nambi Narayanan ISRO espionage case: Supreme Court terms scientist’s arrest needless, raps Kerala Police

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More