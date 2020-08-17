On Sunday, High-speed 4d internet services have been restored in two districts of Jammu and Kashmir on a trial basis, the two districts are Ganderbal and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

High-speed mobile data services have been restored on a trial basis in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir from Sunday (today) for post-paid sim cardholders, according to Jammu and Kashmir Home Department. According to the order, the trial period which begins from 9 pm today will stay in force till September 8, 2020, unless it is modified earlier.

Internet speed in other districts in the Union Territory will, however, be restricted to 2g only. The Inspector-General of Police of both Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to communicate these directions to the service providers with immediate effect and ensure their implementation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had disposed off a plea seeking contempt proceedings against Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly not complying with its earlier order on reviewing restoration of 4G internet service in the Union Territory.

Also read: Pranab Mukherjee’s condition much better and stable: Son Abhijit

Also read: Polycarbonate screens, radiation in air-conditioning: How Parliament is preparing for monsoon session

A bench headed by NV Ramana also asked the Centre to file a reply on the intervention application filed in the matter and posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

The contempt petition was filed by an NGO named Foundation for Media Professionals seeking the restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and alleging that the top court’s earlier orders are not being complied with by concerned authorities.

During the hearing, the Central government submitted that the Committee, set up to review the restoration of 4G internet service, is considering to allow the same in one district each of Jammu and Kashmir on a trial basis.

Also read: Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away, PM Modi expresses grief