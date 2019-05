4th Lok Sabha Elections (1967) in Odisha: Here is the complete list of candidates, winners and other details of the 4th Lok Sabha Elections in Odisha.

4th Lok Sabha Elections (1967) in Odisha: The 4th Lok Sabha Elections or the Lok Sabha Elections 1967 were held for 20 seats in Odisha (formerly Orissa) in 1967.

That year, D Deblal (Swatantra Party) from Angul, S Kundu (Praja Socialist Party) from Balasore, D Jena (Independent) from Bhadrak (SC), A T Sarma (INC) from Bhanjanagar, C Panigrahi (INC) from Bhubaneswar, R R S Deo (Swatantra Party) from Bolangir, J R Rachakonda (INC) from Chatrapur, S Misra Praja Socialist Party (PSP) from Cuttack, RKPSDM Bahadur (Swatantra Party) from Dhenkanal, B Behera (Praja Socialist Party) from Jajpur (SC), P K Deo (Swatantra Party) from Kalahandi, S Dwivedy (Praja Socialist Party) from Kendrapara, G Naik (Swatantra Party) from Keonjhar (ST), U Ramachandra (INC) from Koraput (ST), M Majhi (Swatantra Party) from Mayurbhanj (ST), K Pradhani (INC) from Nowrangpur (ST), A Dipa (Swatantra Party) from Phulbani (SC), R Ray (Samyukta Socialist Party) from Puri, S Supakar (INC) from Sambalpur and D Amat (Swatantra Party) from Sundargarh (ST) had won the Lok Sabha elections from Odisha.

The table given below will give you a clearer picture.

