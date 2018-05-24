Nipah virus outbreak claimed another life in Kerela's Kozikhoe district which is reportedly the epicenter of the deadly virus. V Moosa who lost his two sons and a sister in law last week due to Nipah virus succumbed to death on Thursday after spending two weeks on ventilator support. He was the fourth member of the family treated by nurse Lini Puthussery who died too after getting infected.

The Nipah virus outbreak has become a huge concern for the Kerala state authorities now as the causalities are increasing with every passing day. On Thursday fourth member of the same family in Kerala died due to the rare virus. The Nipah virus has so far claimed 12 lives in the state with a majority of them reported from a village in Kozhikode. The house of the family who have now lost 4 members is said to be the place from where the virus originated. Not just the affected family members but a nurse involved in the treatment of the victims also lost her life after getting infected by the deadly virus which spreads on direct contact.

62-year-old V Moosa who lost his two sons and a sister in law last week due to the Nipah virus outbreak breathed his last in the same hospital where his other family members had succumbed to death. Moosa was reportedly on ventilator support for a week and had been battling for his life. “He was on ventilator support for a week and died today morning,” a Kerala health official was quoted as saying by NDTV. Upon investigation, officials had found dead bats in the well of the house which is the source of the virus. It spread from one family member to another and as of now, at least 17 people are undergoing treatment after getting infected.

Earlier this week Lini Puthussery a nurse involved in the treatment of the Nipah virus victim died after getting infected. Mother-of-two she left behind an inspiring message on social media which made everyone proud of her sacrifice. She was treating two sons of V Moosa who were the first one to get infected by the virus. As per reports, two more cases have been reported in the area but it is not yet clear if the victims had any direct contact with the affected family.

Nipah virus is spread by fruit bats and it can cause brain damage resulting in eventual death. The virus spreads through direct contact with a patient and has symptoms of brain swelling, fever, headache and breathing problems. The disease is so deadly that it can take only 48 hours to send a person in coma. There is no vaccine for Nipah and the only way it can be treated is through Intensive Support Care.

Kerala is on high alert following the epidemic, two control rooms have been set up in Khozikode to keep a check on the spread of the disease. A central team has also been sent to the district to help control the spread. Meanwhile, Kerala KK Shailaja has assured that all steps have been taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

