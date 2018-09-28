The BJP turned victorious as 5 of its candidates were elected uncontested in Jammu and Kashmir from 3 Municipal Committees in the state's 2 districts, Kulgam and Anantnag respectively. Meanwhile, regional parties, National Conference and People Democratic Party have boycotted the polls over Centre's ambiguity on Article 35A.

The BJP gained an upper hand in the polls as the CPM and other smaller parties in the state did not field candidates in five Municipal Wards

Amid outrage from mainstream political parties over Article 35A, the BJP tasted victory in Jammu and Kashmir when 5 of its candidate were elected uncontested in the urban local body polls from South Kashmir’s districts of Anantnag and Kulgam. A report by regional daily, Dailyexcelsior said from Kulgam Municipal Committee, a wife and husband named Babloo Gosani and, Jyoti Gosani garnered victory on BJP tickets from 2 wards.

While from Municipal Committee seats of Achabal an aunt and nephew gained success. The report further said that lone BJP candidate Satish Zutshi got elected uncontested from 8 member Municipal Committee of Devsar in Kulgam district. Interestingly, in the history of J&K elections, it is for the first time in the insurgency-hit state when the saffron party has won, as reported by Dailyexcelsior.

The BJP gained an upper hand in the polls as the CPM and other smaller parties in the state did not field candidates in 5 Municipal Wards. Meanwhile, regional parties including National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party in the Valley have boycotted the Municipal and Panchayat polls over Centre’s unclear stance on Article 35 A.

Article 35A is a provision incorporated in the J&K Constitution, which gives the state legislature the freedom to define permanent residents.

These permanent residents have certain special rights, privileges in public sector jobs, scholarships, acquisition of property in the state among others.

The Supreme Court recently deferred the hearing of a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35 A, saying the result may affect law and order situation in the Valley ahead of local urban and Panchayat polls.

