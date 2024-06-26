5 Days Of Jail To 5 People For Loitering On Roads At Night In Hyderabad

A local court on Tuesday condemned five individuals who were caught lingering on the highways at night to five days in jail.

The Falaknuma police detained and brought into court Mohd Zaker (28), a car driver; Mohd Asif (35), a plumber; Shaik Mohiuddin (26); Mohd Azam (28) and Aijaz Khan (28), all of whom were employed by the town. They were given a five-day jail sentence by the judge. They were all moved to Chanchalguda Prison.

The police did not provide a compelling response to their allegations that they had apprehended these individuals when they were moving in suspicious circumstances.

