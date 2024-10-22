5 Detained In Goa For Running Illegal Cricket Betting Racket

Porvorim Police have arrested five persons for running an alleged illegal cricket betting operation in a bungalow in Salvador do Mundo, Bardez Goa, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Ruchit Kumar and Nikhil Kumar from Bihar, Pranjal Bhati and Kunal Kumar from Madhya Pradesh and Vansh Sharma of Karnataka.

Inspector Rahul Parab said that they received reliable information regarding the illegal cricket betting activities going on at a bungalow in Salvador do Mundo, Bardez Goa.

Further receiving the information about the illegal betting activities, a team was formed and a raid was conducted on late Monday night. During the raid, five people were found accepting bets on various cricket leagues and other sports happening in the world.

According to the police, all the accused were arrested under sections 3 and 4 of the Goa Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act.

Police seized mobile phones, laptops, and wifi routers worth Rs 1,70,000 from the accused.

Further investigation is in progress under the supervision of SP North Akshat Kaushal.

