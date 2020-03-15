5 Gujarat Congress MLAs have quit the party ahead of Rajya Sabha elections, said reports. The grand old party would need 74 votes to win 2 seats in Rajya Sabha elections on March 26. Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani on Friday extended his support to the Congress.

5 Gujarat Congress MLA who were out of touch with the grand old party, resigned on Sunday, March 15, a day after Congress shifted its 14 MLAs to Jaipur to avoid horse trading.

But it seems like trouble is mounting for Congress day by day. After Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Congress MLAs have turned reble now which may affect party’s performance in the Rajya Sabha elections due on March 26.

At first 4 Gujarat lawmakers handed over their resignations to the Gujarat assembly Speaker. Later, another MLA, Praveen Maroo, announced to quit the party.

Reports said MLAs JV Kakdia, Somabhai Patel and Virjibhai Thummar were among 4 lawmakers who have decided to leave the grand old party.

However, Gujarat Congress MLA Virjibhai Thummar denied the reports of his resignation. Talking to the media, Virjibhai said rumours are rife but the party hasn’t received any resignation.

He added that Somabhai Patel was in touch till Friday but now party is not able to contact him. He further said that he tried contacting JV Kakadia and another missing lawmaker but failed.

Gujarat MLAs Himmatsinha Patel, Ganiben Thakor, Chandanji Thakor, Harshad Ribadiya, Chirag Kalariya, Rutvik Makwana, Bharatji Thakor, Lakha Bharwad, Nathabhai Patel, Ajitsinh Chauhan, and thers were spotted at Ahmedabad Airport and have been kept at a resort near Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

In the Rajya Sabha elections, the BJP would need cross-voting from Congress MLAs to win the 3rd seat, 111 votes are required. While the Congress needs support from 74 MLA to win 2 seats.

An independent MLA Jignesh Mevani has already extended support to the Congress.

