A truck laden with mangoes, which was also carrying 20 migrants, overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. The truck was travelling was Hyderabad to Agra.

5 migrant labourers died, 2 are critical and 11 got injured after a truck overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur on the wee hours of Sunday. The labourers were set off on a journey from Hyderabad to Agra on a truck laden with mangoes. Narsinghpur District Collection Deepak Saxena said that about 18 people, including 2 drivers and a conductor, were on that truck, which was laden with mangoes and was going from Hyderabad to Agra. Out of the 18 people, 5 have died.

Civil Surgeon Dr Anita Agrawal added that 2 people are critical. One of them has had a head injury while another has a mandible fracture. They have been referred to Jabalpur. Tests for coronavirus has also been conducted after one of the migrant labourers had cough, cold and fever since 3 days, which are the common symptoms of the deadly virus.

Earlier this week, 16 migrant workers got run over by a goods train in Maharashtra’s Jalna. The deceased, who were in a group of 20, were set off on a journey to their native place in Madhya Pradesh. After walking on foot for about 36 km, they got exhausted and dozed off on the railway tracks itself.

Madhya Pradesh: 5 labourers died, 11 injured after the truck they were in, overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur. The labourers were going from Telangana's Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh in the truck, which was also carrying mangoes. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bowYPVMn1P — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the migrant workers on Twitter and said that he has asked Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to closely monitor the situation. He also assured that all possible assistance required would be required. The incident has also led to a blame game amongst parties and party leaders.

