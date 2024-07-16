5 Pilgrims Plunge to Death After Bus in Collision with Tractor Falls in Ditch on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Five pilgrims died and over 30 were injured after their bus collided with a tractor on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police reported on Tuesday.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Atleast five people lost their lives and several got injured after the bus they were travelling in plunged into a ditch on Mumbai-Pune expressway. “The incident occurred last night at around 1 am on Mumbai-Pune Express Highway. Around 84 people were… pic.twitter.com/KzZiODOuzy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2024

The victims were warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) traveling to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations from Dombivli, near Mumbai. The accident occurred around midnight when the bus hit a tractor and fell into a gorge.

DCP Vivek Pansare told reporters that the bus was carrying 42 passengers from Dombivli to Pandharpur when it crashed near Adne village.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, with three in serious condition, he added.

Also read: Jaishankar Reaches Mauritius, Shakes Hand With His Counterpart Manish Gobin