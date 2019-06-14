5 policemen have been martyred in a cowardly attack by Maoists in Jharkhand on Friday, June 14. According to the reports, the attack happened this evening in Saraikela near Jamshedpur district when the policemen were patrolling around a local market. A report published in NDTV claims that there were 2 Maoists who attacked the police team and looted the weapons of the policemen.
A Police team including the Superintendent of Police (SP) have reached the incident spot and the probe is underway. Following the saddening incident, Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, in a tweet, condemned the attack and promised that sacrifice of the martyred policemen will not go in vain.