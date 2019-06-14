5 Policemen martyred in Maoist attack in Jharkhand's Saraikela, According to the reports, the attack happened today evening when the policemen were patrolling around a local market.

5 policemen have been martyred in a cowardly attack by Maoists in Jharkhand on Friday, June 14. According to the reports, the attack happened this evening in Saraikela near Jamshedpur district when the policemen were patrolling around a local market. A report published in NDTV claims that there were 2 Maoists who attacked the police team and looted the weapons of the policemen.

A Police team including the Superintendent of Police (SP) have reached the incident spot and the probe is underway. Following the saddening incident, Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, in a tweet, condemned the attack and promised that sacrifice of the martyred policemen will not go in vain.

सरायकेला में हुए नक्सली हमले में शहीद जवानों की शहादत को नमन। दुख की इस घड़ी में समस्त झारखण्डवासी शहीदों के परिजनों के साथ हैं। हमारी सरकार नक्सलवाद को करारा जवाब दे रही है, हमारे जवानों की शहादत व्यर्थ नहीं जाएगी। — Raghubar Das (@dasraghubar) June 14, 2019

Jharkhand: Five policemen shot dead in Saraikela district.More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/mALCjLoJCz — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App