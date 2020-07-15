As India marks the 5th anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission on World Youth Skills Day, PM Modi will deliver his virtual address at 11 am today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day (WYSD) at 11 am today. This day marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission.

The Digital conclave is being organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

A UN recognised event, WYSD is celebrated each year on July 15. Its aim is to recognize the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment and decent work and entrepreneurship.

Also read: IIT-Delhi’s low-cost Covid-19 testing kit to be launched on July 15

Also read: Nepal issues clarification on PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark

It also aims to highlight the crucial role of skilled youth in addressing current and future global challenges, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The Skill India Mission was launched five years ago on this day, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Skill India is an initiative of the central government which was launched to empower the youth with skill sets which make them more employable and more productive in their work environment.

It offers courses across several sectors which are aligned to the standards recognised by both the industry and the government under the National Skill Qualification Framework.

Also read: Row over W.B MLAs death escalates, BJP knocks Prez Kovind’s door

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App