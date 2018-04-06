% MPs from the YSR Congress Party submitted their resignations to the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday, April 6 over the Narendra Modi led-Bharatiya Janata Party failure in granting special status for Andhra Pradesh. A day before they addressed the media and enunciated anger over their pending no-trust motion, as it could not be moved due to persistent disruption. YSRC Supremo Jagan Mohan Reddyhad had earlier said that the MPs would quit on the last day of the session to pressurise the Centre to take action

YSRCP has given notices for no-confidence motion 12 times and not even once it was taken up for discussion: MP Rao Velagapalli

In the wake of granting special status to Andhra Pradesh, 5 MPs from the YSR Congress Party submitted their resignations to the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday, April 6, on the last day of the budget session of the Parliament. The MPs have disrupted proceedings in the House for consecutive 22 days and were the first party to move a no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi-led Centre over the issue. The MPs were submitted their resignations are Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli, Y V Subba Reddy, P V Midhun Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy and Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy.

A day before they addressed the media and enunciated anger over their pending no-trust motion, as it could not be moved due to persistent disruption. One of the MPs, Rao Velagapalli told to PTI, “YSRCP has given notices for no-confidence motion 12 times and not even once it was taken up for discussion.” The Parliament also witnessed Congress-led protest yesterday against the Narendra Modi led-Bharatiya Janata Party demanding competence over many issues, which include SC/ST Act, farmer distress, failing to constitute Cauvery Water Board, granted special status to Andhra Pradesh among others.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: We are fighting with the Government of India, says Chandrababu Naidu

SCS is our right! If not granted, YSRCP MPs will resign the day Parliament is adjourned sine die & go on an indefinite hunger strike at AP Bhawan,New Delhi. In the interest of AP&for future of our youth @ncbn make TDP MPs resign as well. YSRCP will continue its fight for SCS(2/2) — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 2, 2018

Regional parties from the Andhra Pradesh have witnessed a showdown with the Centre over granting special status to the state. Recently, ruling party Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pulled out 2 of its ministers from the Union Cabinet and also quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the issue. YSRC Supremo Jagan Mohan Reddyhad had earlier said that the MPs would quit on the last day of the session to pressurise the Centre to take action.

ALSO READ BJP using divide and rule tactics, they will be denied by entire country: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

ALSO READ: We would have won 15 more seats without BJP: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App