50 Detained in Reasi In Connection With Terror Attack On The Bus Filled With Hindu Pilgrims

According to the report, at least 50 individuals have within the Reasi district police detained the suspects in relation to the recent terrorist attack that targeted a bus, which was carrying Hindu pilgrims. The attack had taken place on 9 th June in the Kanda area of Reasi district and this horrific act had claimed ten human lives while 33 had got critically injured. As it has been stated several terrorists had fired at the bus and caused it to deviate from the road and fall off the gorge.

Delivering more information on the event, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma said, “District Police Reasi have detained fifty persons regarding the fresh terrorist attack on the pilgrims travelling bus in the Kanda area of P/S Pouni. ” The arrest was as a result of the investigation carried out by the Kanda Area Police which unearthed crucial leads that might assist in arresting the potential terrorists.

The SSP also revealed that several search operations have been conducted in the Arnas and Mahore areas to retrieve more evidence and arrest all terrorists if any. Sharma had a lot to say on the issue, and he took his time to explain further on the efforts being employed in the pursuit of the criminals; “Our efforts are continuing, and we are steadfast in our attempt to apprehend all those involved in the crime,” he said.

The terror attack was carried on June 9, where a bus with travelers from Uttar Pradesh was attacked in the Reasi district. The attack by terrorists by use of a car has also brought fear to the community and has increased the level of security in the region. In turn, the Jammu and Kashmir police have bolstered their security to protect the inhabitants of the region and the pilgrims.

Besides the mentioned detentions, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has drawn a sketch of identifying one of the terrorists involved in the attack. Police have also offered a reward of ₹10 lakh for anyone would provide information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

