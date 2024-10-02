Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

500 kg Cocaine Valued At ₹ 2,000 Crore Seized In Delhi

Launching a major drug bust in Delhi,  police have recently seized more than 500 kg of cocaine valued at ₹ 2,000 crore. Thus, marking the largest drug bust in the capital to date. 

500 kg Cocaine Valued At ₹ 2,000 Crore Seized In Delhi

Launching a major drug bust in Delhi,  police have recently seized more than 500 kg of cocaine valued at ₹ 2,000 crore. Thus, marking the largest drug bust in the capital to date.

According to the police, an international drug smuggling syndicate was responsible for the substantial cocaine shipment.

Further, the authorities have also arrested four individuals during a raid conducted in south Delhi. This seizure comes on the heels of a previous operation that led to the arrest of two Afghan nationals, who were found with 400 grams of heroin and 160 grams of cocaine at Tilak Nagar on Sunday.

Earlier, customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport confiscated 1,660 grams of cocaine valued at over ₹ 24 crore from a passenger.

The individual, a national of the Federal Republic of Liberia, arrived in Delhi from Dubai and was subsequently arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985.

Taking to X, Delhi Customs stated, “On the basis of profiling, Customs@IGI Airport have seized 1660 grams of Cocaine valued at Rs.24.90 cr from one male Pax of Federal Republic of Liberia Nationality who arrived from Dubai to Delhi. The Pax has been arrested under NDPS Act, 1985.”

Must Read: Delhi Constable Killed: Police Detain Suspect Driver In Hit-And-Run

Filed under

500 kg Cocaine Delhi Drug Bust NewsX south delhi

Also Read

Starmer Responds To Backlash, Pays Back £6,000 In Hospitality Gifts

Starmer Responds To Backlash, Pays Back £6,000 In Hospitality Gifts

Iran Is Now Being Dragged Into Conflict: Professor Madhav Nalpat I NewsX Exclusive

Iran Is Now Being Dragged Into Conflict: Professor Madhav Nalpat I NewsX Exclusive

Eight Soldiers killed In Clashes With Hezbollah In Lebanon: Israel

Eight Soldiers killed In Clashes With Hezbollah In Lebanon: Israel

60 Indians Rescued From Scam Operations In Cambodia To Be Repatriated

60 Indians Rescued From Scam Operations In Cambodia To Be Repatriated

Majority Of Indian Businesses View UK As Key Market For Expansion

Majority Of Indian Businesses View UK As Key Market For Expansion

Entertainment

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox