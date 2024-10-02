500 kg Cocaine Valued At ₹ 2,000 Crore Seized In Delhi

Launching a major drug bust in Delhi, police have recently seized more than 500 kg of cocaine valued at ₹ 2,000 crore. Thus, marking the largest drug bust in the capital to date.

According to the police, an international drug smuggling syndicate was responsible for the substantial cocaine shipment.

Further, the authorities have also arrested four individuals during a raid conducted in south Delhi. This seizure comes on the heels of a previous operation that led to the arrest of two Afghan nationals, who were found with 400 grams of heroin and 160 grams of cocaine at Tilak Nagar on Sunday.

Earlier, customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport confiscated 1,660 grams of cocaine valued at over ₹ 24 crore from a passenger.

The individual, a national of the Federal Republic of Liberia, arrived in Delhi from Dubai and was subsequently arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985.

Taking to X, Delhi Customs stated, “On the basis of profiling, Customs@IGI Airport have seized 1660 grams of Cocaine valued at Rs.24.90 cr from one male Pax of Federal Republic of Liberia Nationality who arrived from Dubai to Delhi. The Pax has been arrested under NDPS Act, 1985.”

