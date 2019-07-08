Karnataka Congress has convened a meeting of its legislators tomorrow. The meeting is expected to send strong signals to legislators who have submitted their resignations last week. The meeting which is scheduled for Tuesday is expected to hear grievances of rebel MLAs.

Meanwhile, the rebel MLAs on Sunday had cleared the air about their return to Bengaluru by saying they will not withdraw their decision or return to Bengaluru. Speaking to media outside Sofitel hotel in Mumbai, rebel MLA ST Somashekar said that 13 legislators have submitted resignation to the Speaker and informed Karnataka Governor about the same.

The crucial meeting of legislators might discuss the issue of seeking the post of chief minister from the JD(S) to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party at bay.

Sources said Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar, who met JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on Sunday, had placed the demand to transfer the CM’s post to the Congress. Meanwhile, the JDS president has turned down the offer.

Last week, at least 13 MLAs of ruling alliance Congress-JD(S) legislators submitted their resignations to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker’s office. Reports said the legislators also met the Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan before being flown to Mumbai on a private jet for safe-keeping in the continuance of resort politics.

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy is flying to Bengaluru by a special flight from Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Wf9524IsBK — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

