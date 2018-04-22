A 55-year-old man in Deonar had allegedly raped by a 9-year-old girl. Police have booked him under IPC section 376 of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The man lured the girl on the pretext of giving her chocolate when she was alone at home and raped her.

In midst of the ever-increasing heinous crimes against women and children in the country, another incident has come to light. A 9-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by a 55-year-old man in Deonar. According to reports, the incident took place at around 11:00AM on Friday. Police have apprehended the man when the incident came to light after the minor, a class three student along with her parents came to the police station to lodge a complaint against the culprit on Friday.

Later, on basis of the complaint, the police detained the man. Reports say that the man on the pretext of giving her a chocolate lured the child when she was all alone at her home. The girl was later admitted to the hospital on Saturday, a day after she was raped. However, no medical examination could be conducted on the minor as she was disturbed after the physical injury caused by the incident. Both the victim and the accused person lives in the same area.

ALSO READ: Minor husband suspects wife of infidelity, kills 2-month-old son in Delhi

Further, the accused has been booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. While talking about the current scenario of crime against children, there have been many cases of rape reported recently. While the country has become outrageous against the rape of the minor girl in Kathua and the 9-year-old in Surat, stringent action against rapists have been initiated. The Centre has approved an ordinance to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on April 21, to provide death penalty to those who rape children below the age of 12.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks hospital to put up boards on free medicines

ALSO READ: Muzaffarnagar shocker! Doctor rapes 13-year-old girl in clinic

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App