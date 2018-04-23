A 58-year-old was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Tripura. Reports said that the girl was raped by the man around eleven times since February. The victim was also threatened not to tell anyone about the incident. The girl filed an FIR at Bishalgarh police station, far away from her village, after a friend of her advised her to do the same.

In yet another incident of crime against minor girls, a 58-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Tripura, police said on Sunday. According to the reports in NDTV, Manoj Deb, an influential businessman from Teliamura in Khowai district allegedly raped the girl for about three months since February. Reports said that the girl was threatened by the businessman not to tell anyone about the incident. However, after sharing it with a friend of her, who advised her to report the crime, the girl filed an FIR at Bishalgarh police station, far away from her village.

As per reports, the girl was raped at the businessman’s farmhouse in Champlai, about 60 km away from the capital Agartala. The girl was first assaulted on February 11 and eleven times since then. “The person was arrested from his house on Saturday, who, according to the victim’s allegation, had raped her eleven times since February this year,” a leading daily quoted Superintendent of Police Khowai, Krishnendu Chakraborty as saying. He added that the FIR was forwarded to Khowai police station on Saturday and was arrested and presented before a local court, which remanded him in three days police custody.

The accused has been charged with rape, criminal intimidation and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, Chakraborty said. The girl was at her relative’s house at Bishalgarh in Sipahijala district, about 76 km away from her house in Khowai district, and lodged a complaint at a women’s police station there. As per reports, the local also claim that the man is a BJP supporter too. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) alleged that the accused was state leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). However, VHP state organisational secretary Amal Chakraborty denied that the accused had any relationship with the organisation.

