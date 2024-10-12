Robert Vadra Responds To BJP’s Remarks, “I Prayed for Tolerance”

After offering prayers at the Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai, businessman Robert Vadra shared his thoughts on recent comments made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders regarding his family. Referring to the remarks made during the Haryana Assembly election campaign, Vadra expressed that he prayed for the strength to tolerate the criticism.

BJP’s Campaign Jibes

During the election campaign, several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted Vadra, stating that “Congress had handed over Haryana to Dalals and Damads.” Union Minister Rajnath Singh specifically referenced Vadra, saying it was “their ‘damaad ji’ (son-in-law) who took the land of farmers,” emphasizing the BJP’s criticism of the Congress party.

Vadra’s Prayer for Strength and Peace

In a statement after his visit to the temple, Vadra remarked, “Dussehra symbolizes the triumph of truth. I prayed for peace and prosperity in the nation and an end to atrocities against women. I also prayed that the Mother Goddess would give me enough power to tolerate the attacks, especially when many ministers, including the Prime Minister, mentioned my name during their campaign.” He added that he felt empowered after his prayers.

MUST READ: Dussehra Celebrations: CM Sukhu Pays Homage At Jakhu Temple

Accusations of Political Manipulation

Earlier, Vadra accused the BJP of using his name to gain political advantage. He stated, “They (BJP) always use my name, but the Khattar government has given me a clean chit twice over those allegations.” Vadra urged the BJP to focus on addressing the grievances of the people, as they have been elected for a third term.

Acknowledging Political Drag

While Vadra insists he is not involved in politics, he acknowledged that various parties have dragged him into political discussions for over a decade. “I am not in politics, but many parties have used my name for the last 10-15 years. Therefore, I have had to adapt to political ways and engage with people across different states,” he explained.

Haryana Election Outcome

Despite the BJP’s challenges, the Congress party was unable to capitalize on the anti-incumbency sentiment. In the recent Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP won 48 out of 90 seats, while Congress secured 37 seats. Independents claimed 3 seats, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 2 seats.

Robert Vadra’s remarks following his prayers reflect his resilience in the face of political criticism. As he navigates the ongoing political landscape, his experiences highlight the complex interplay between personal identity and political dynamics in India.

ALSO READ: Expanding Horizons: Sri Lanka and Nepal to Import PM GatiShakti