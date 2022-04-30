The major fire that erupted at the Bhalswa dump site on Tuesday had not completely died out

As it continues to exhale the hazardous air in the surrounding area, flames can still be seen erupting from the site.

So far, the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) has summoned the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on May 4 to explain how it is preventing hazardous vapours from entering the homes of citizens living near the Bhalswa waste.

Residents have alerted the Commission that hazardous fumes from the fire have entered their homes, endangering the health of all residents, particularly women and children in the region.

The Delhi government fined the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Rs 50 lakh earlier on Thursday in connection with the fire.

The report was submitted to the Delhi Environment Minister by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

According to the report, a matter of negligence on the part of the MCD has surfaced.

On the basis of the investigation report, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai slapped a fine on DPCC.

According to officials with the Delhi Fire Service, smoke was noticed on Tuesday, which quickly developed into a large fire.

Residents living near the Bhalswa landfill in Delhi have reported respiratory problems as a result of the incident.