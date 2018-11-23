The Delhi police on Friday rescued 6 African nationals from Kakrola in Dwarka after they were targeted for being involved in child kidnapping and cannibalism. Among the 6 nationals who were rescued, 4 hail from Tanzania and 2 are from Nigeria. The incident took place late last night after a man accused the 6 of kidnapping a child.
According to reports, the police received calls from Dwaraka about around 200 people threatening Africans living in the area. Then another call was received from the same area about a 16-year-old boy having been kidnapped by the Africans.
When the police reached the spot, they found a mob gathered outside a house where some Africans lived. The mob had gathered after rumours started doing rounds about the Africans being cannibals. The police dispersed the crowd and rescued 4 Africans from there and took them to a local police station.
Immediately after this, the police received another call minutes about 2 other Nigerian being surrounded by people over child kidnapping. They were also rescued.
In recent times, the attacks on African nationals in Delhi-NCR have increased. Earlier, in October, a similar incident took place when a mob in south Delhi thrashed a Nigerian man over rumours. A video of the incident also went viral wherein the Nigerian man was seen tied to a lamp post and people were throwing punches, kicks and stones on him.
In another incident, several African nationals were assaulted after a candle light march in memory of a teenage student’s death over a suspected drug overdose got out of hand. It was rumoured that Nigerians living in the area had drugged the girl.
Leave a Reply